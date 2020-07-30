GWM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises about 0.9% of GWM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $22,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in Ecolab by 1.7% during the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 32,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 1.6% during the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 103,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,162,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. AXA grew its position in Ecolab by 7.4% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 530,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,617,000 after buying an additional 36,335 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Ecolab by 9.4% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 46.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research reports. G.Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.53.

In related news, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total value of $562,264.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,463.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total transaction of $354,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,735.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,989 shares of company stock worth $10,658,061 over the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ECL traded down $4.11 on Thursday, reaching $190.72. The company had a trading volume of 51,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,368. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.95. The company has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.51. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

