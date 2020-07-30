GWM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $7,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IXN. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

IXN traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $245.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,073. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $155.91 and a 1 year high of $250.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.45.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

