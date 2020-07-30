GWM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 215,349 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,880 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.0% of GWM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $25,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,855,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,254 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,636,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,166,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Walmart by 5,535.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,290,622 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $146,640,000 after buying an additional 1,267,722 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Walmart by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,261,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,438,000 after buying an additional 1,107,000 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.05. 193,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,045,329. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $134.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.65. The company has a market capitalization of $368.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $10,275,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,075,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,911,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.18.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

