GWM Advisors LLC Sells 12,081 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,081 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.23. The stock had a trading volume of 11,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,230. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.15. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

