GWM Advisors LLC Sells 14,911 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 14,911 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $7,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 45.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,966,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342,704 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,326,069,000 after purchasing an additional 169,921 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,211,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,192,433,000 after buying an additional 31,673 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,795,881 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $958,350,000 after purchasing an additional 61,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,721,539 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $946,057,000 after buying an additional 21,317 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $195.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,748,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,087. The company has a market capitalization of $145.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.15. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.94%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.38.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

