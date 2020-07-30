GWM Advisors LLC Sells 6,574 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 186,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,574 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $138,850,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in AT&T by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,672,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,110,000 after buying an additional 5,511,700 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in AT&T by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,188,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,531 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,908,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 193.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Nomura lowered their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.52. The stock had a trading volume of 18,896,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,117,988. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $212.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

