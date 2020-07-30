GWM Advisors LLC Takes $14.69 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 176,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,693,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2,540.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,628,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,779,000 after buying an additional 14,074,570 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 630.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,379,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,610,000 after buying an additional 1,190,171 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,243,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,456,000 after buying an additional 37,451 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2,177,034.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,090,000 after buying an additional 1,132,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 985,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,080,000 after buying an additional 166,746 shares during the last quarter.

EFG stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,623 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.36. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

