Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 13.12%.

HSII traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.40. The company had a trading volume of 76,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $409.47 million, a PE ratio of 133.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $33.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is presently 23.17%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HSII shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heidrick & Struggles International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

