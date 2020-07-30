HeroNode (HER) Tops 1-Day Volume of $27.00

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 30th. Over the last week, HeroNode has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. One HeroNode token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Token Store, LBank, Bilaxy and IDEX. HeroNode has a total market cap of $91,510.45 and $27.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $212.92 or 0.01932933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00179228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00067126 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000871 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00106961 BTC.

HeroNode Profile

HeroNode launched on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 tokens. The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io

HeroNode Token Trading

HeroNode can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Token Store, IDEX, Bibox and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

