Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $822.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.96 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Hologic updated its Q4 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.95-1.15 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.95-$1.15 EPS.

HOLX traded up $5.75 on Thursday, reaching $69.75. 144,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,772. Hologic has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $64.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.92.

In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 190,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $9,735,066.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $543,747.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,932 shares of company stock valued at $12,507,250. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen upgraded Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Hologic from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Hologic from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.56.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

