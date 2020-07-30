Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the bank on Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This is an increase from Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has increased its dividend by an average of 76.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock opened at $24.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.76.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.59 million during the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 7.96%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It offers various deposit products, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Dividend History for Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Receive News & Ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit