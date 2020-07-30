Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the bank on Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This is an increase from Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has increased its dividend by an average of 76.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock opened at $24.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.76.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.59 million during the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 7.96%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It offers various deposit products, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

