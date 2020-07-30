Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hometrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $31.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.10 million.

HTBI stock opened at $14.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.42. Hometrust Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $27.79. The firm has a market cap of $239.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Hometrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 21.54%.

In other news, Director Richard Tyrone Williams purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Also, Director Laura C. Kendall purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $94,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,274.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HTBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hometrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Hometrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

