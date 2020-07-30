Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 10.68%.

Shares of HBNC traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.73. 4,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,348. Horizon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $469.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Several analysts have commented on HBNC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

