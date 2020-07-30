Howard Financial Services LTD. Acquires 16,012 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 106.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,012 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 99.9% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth $32,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth $34,000. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GE traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.30. 76,379,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,036,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.38. The firm has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 0.95. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.02.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

