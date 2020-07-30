Howard Financial Services LTD. Purchases 1,896 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Energy Transfer LP Unit accounts for 1.0% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 238.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the period. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ET traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.54. 12,081,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,864,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.59. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $14.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.67.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.67%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.14%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ET. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

