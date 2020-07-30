Howard Financial Services LTD. Sells 2,017 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Howard Financial Services LTD. trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,510,000. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 226,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,848,000 after purchasing an additional 27,047 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 81,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter.

BSV traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $83.22. 7,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,230. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $83.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.04 and its 200-day moving average is $82.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

