Howard Financial Services LTD. Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 89.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $34,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 65.0% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.99. 2,125,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,654,476. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.70. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $137.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,497,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,596 shares of company stock valued at $8,939,917 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Citigroup raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

