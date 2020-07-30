Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.57-0.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $675-698 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $684.08 million.Inovalon also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.57-0.61 EPS.

INOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Inovalon in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Inovalon from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Shares of INOV traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.99. The stock had a trading volume of 66,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,739. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. Inovalon has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.46 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.17%. Inovalon’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inovalon will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jason Capitel sold 15,000 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $289,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 596,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,500,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

