Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Issues Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) updated its third quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.16-0.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $175-185 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.53 million.Inovalon also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.57-0.61 EPS.
Several brokerages have weighed in on INOV. Citigroup started coverage on Inovalon in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Inovalon from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their price target on Inovalon from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Inovalon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Inovalon from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.40.
Shares of NASDAQ:INOV traded up $1.45 on Thursday, hitting $23.99. 66,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.57. Inovalon has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.25, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70.
In related news, COO Jason Capitel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $289,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 596,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,500,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.
Inovalon Company Profile
Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.
Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?
Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.