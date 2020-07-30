Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Issues Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) updated its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.16-0.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $175-185 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.53 million.Inovalon also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.57-0.61 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INOV. Citigroup started coverage on Inovalon in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Inovalon from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their price target on Inovalon from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Inovalon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Inovalon from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOV traded up $1.45 on Thursday, hitting $23.99. 66,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.57. Inovalon has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.25, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Inovalon had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Inovalon’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Inovalon will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jason Capitel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $289,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 596,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,500,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

