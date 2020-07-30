Intact Investment Management Inc. Acquires 19,600 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,531 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,932,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,096,306. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.55. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.