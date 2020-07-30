Intact Investment Management Inc. Acquires 9,200 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $14,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 97,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 20,620 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,357,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,906,000 after purchasing an additional 315,544 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $77,000. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.05.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $9,604,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 698,905 shares of company stock valued at $33,768,893 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.55. 1,000,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,171,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.41. The company has a market cap of $204.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

