Intact Investment Management Inc. Buys 116,700 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 601.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,100 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,700 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 35,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 17,621 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $1,965,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $446,977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $351,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,425 shares in the company, valued at $5,198,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BK. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.97.

NYSE:BK traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $35.78. The stock had a trading volume of 164,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,635,485. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.71. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $51.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.