Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $7.76 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 53.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 18,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 49,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

In other news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.99. 327,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,584,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.24 and its 200 day moving average is $60.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

