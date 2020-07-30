Intact Investment Management Inc. Purchases 16,600 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,300 shares of the energy giant’s stock after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,256,618 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $330,830,000 after buying an additional 231,048 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,901 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Exelon by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 496,341 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $22,626,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Exelon by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 175,814 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 47,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXC traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.28. 258,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,621,448. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXC. Mizuho downgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

