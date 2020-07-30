Intact Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,600 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 581.4% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 640.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.87. The company had a trading volume of 218,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,045,329. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.65. The stock has a market cap of $368.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $134.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $10,483,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,019,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,040,850.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,141,624 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WMT shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.18.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

