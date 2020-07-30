Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,100 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Intact Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 332,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,166,000 after purchasing an additional 30,153 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Amgen by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 292,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,408,000 after acquiring an additional 15,808 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded down $3.37 on Thursday, hitting $245.48. 906,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,146. The firm has a market cap of $144.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.27 and a twelve month high of $264.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 93.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. ValuEngine cut Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.15.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,309,656.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $818,457. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

