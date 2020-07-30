Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,483 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 4.2% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $16,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Sepio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 29,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,624,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $260.80. 31,962,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,105,012. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.84. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $269.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.424 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

