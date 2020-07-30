Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Announces Earnings Results

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $192.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ ISBC traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.40. The company had a trading volume of 194,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,909. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Investors Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.35.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISBC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Investors Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

