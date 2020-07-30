iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,211 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,351,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,593,000 after purchasing an additional 41,051,664 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,640,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,739 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,714,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,705 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 46,712,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,282 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,625,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618,162 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,539,354 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.40 and its 200 day moving average is $56.96.

