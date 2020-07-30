iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Trimmed by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 45.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,034 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 0.7% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,191,862 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.43. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

