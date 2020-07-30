iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,183 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $19,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,113,575 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.43. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

