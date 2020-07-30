iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 490,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,713,000 after purchasing an additional 24,785 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 41.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,570,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,705 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,191,862 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.43.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

