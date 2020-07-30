iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 65.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,712 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF worth $9,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESGE. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 92.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,890,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,130,000 after buying an additional 1,391,955 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,500,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,625,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,672,000. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,211,000.

ESGE traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $35.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,906. iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $37.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.35 and its 200 day moving average is $31.78.

