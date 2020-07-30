iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 4.2% of Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 82,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,254,000.

IWF stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $203.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,316. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $207.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.71.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

