iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Sequent Asset Management LLC

Sequent Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,394,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,290,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period.

Shares of IWP stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.16. 3,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,888. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $170.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.91.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

