iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,370,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,011 shares during the period. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $159,303,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $87,486,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $57,014,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,094,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,967,000 after acquiring an additional 432,869 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $170.16. 3,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,888. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $170.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.77 and its 200 day moving average is $147.91.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

