iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,227,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 84,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $324.81. The company had a trading volume of 200,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,864,360. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $315.07 and its 200 day moving average is $302.49.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

