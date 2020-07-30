iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $23,227,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 84,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $324.81. 200,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,864,360. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.49.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

