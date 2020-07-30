JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Issues Earnings Results

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($4.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by ($0.51), MarketWatch Earnings reports. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 405.92%.

Shares of JAKKS Pacific stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.73. The company had a trading volume of 12,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,560. The company has a market cap of $20.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 3.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.44. JAKKS Pacific has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $14.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

