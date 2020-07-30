Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) Shares Purchased by Real Estate Management Services LLC

Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 361,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares during the period. Kennedy-Wilson comprises approximately 5.0% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned 0.25% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $5,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 4.0% in the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 19,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 202,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 16.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kennedy-Wilson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of KW stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $14.99. 8,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,846. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.24. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $23.50.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 40.99% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.21%.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

