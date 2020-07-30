Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 24th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the energy company on Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st.

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a dividend payout ratio of -357.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners to earn $0.02 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3,400.0%.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

KRP opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.30. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 8.77.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.14 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 91.23%. Research analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James started coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. TD Securities started coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.73.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.