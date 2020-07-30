Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.10-3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.33. Koppers also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.10-3.40 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Koppers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Koppers from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley cut their price target on Koppers from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koppers has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $526.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.96. Koppers has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $44.75.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.53. Koppers had a return on equity of 54.49% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Koppers will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Albert J. Neupaver acquired 3,250 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $51,480.00. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

