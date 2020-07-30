Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.10-3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6-1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion.Koppers also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.10-3.40 EPS.
Shares of KOP stock opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.96. The company has a market cap of $526.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.89. Koppers has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $44.75.
Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.00 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 54.49% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Koppers will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Albert J. Neupaver bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $51,480.00. Company insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.
Koppers Company Profile
Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).
