Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.10-3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6-1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion.Koppers also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.10-3.40 EPS.

Shares of KOP stock opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.96. The company has a market cap of $526.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.89. Koppers has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $44.75.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.00 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 54.49% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Koppers will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Koppers from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Koppers from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Koppers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koppers has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.75.

In other news, Director Albert J. Neupaver bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $51,480.00. Company insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.