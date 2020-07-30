Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Updates Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.27-1.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $436.6-436.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $415 million.Koppers also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.10-3.40 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on KOP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Koppers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Koppers from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.89. Koppers has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.53. Koppers had a return on equity of 54.49% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Koppers will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Albert J. Neupaver purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $51,480.00. Company insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

