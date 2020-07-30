L Brands (NYSE:LB) Given New $25.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on LB. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of L Brands from $14.00 to $12.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.11.

NYSE LB traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.29. 7,814,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,558,531. L Brands has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $26.66. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average of $16.80.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that L Brands will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in L Brands by 23,800.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 47,601 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in L Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,014,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,468,000 after acquiring an additional 50,599 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 769,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after buying an additional 284,654 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 256,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 38,383 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 51,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 8,897 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

