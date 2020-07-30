L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at MKM Partners

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price boosted by MKM Partners from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LB. Wedbush lifted their price objective on L Brands from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on L Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on L Brands from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on L Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on L Brands from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.11.

Get L Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LB traded down $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.29. 7,814,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,558,531. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.80.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.28). L Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that L Brands will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in L Brands by 387.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 34,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 27,338 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in L Brands by 10.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in L Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,266,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in L Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.