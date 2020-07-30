Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) Announces Earnings Results

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Lake Shore Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LSBK opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.60. Lake Shore Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Lake Shore Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

About Lake Shore Bancorp

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses.

