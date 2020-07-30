Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lamar Advertising’s earnings. Lamar Advertising posted earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will report full-year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lamar Advertising.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $406.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.04 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $93.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

In related news, Director John E. Koerner III acquired 17,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.32 per share, with a total value of $1,127,440.00. 15.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.9% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 114.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 7.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 40,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $66.30. 15,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,781. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.29 and its 200 day moving average is $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.37. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $30.89 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

