Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $846.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.33 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

NYSE LW traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.37. The company had a trading volume of 8,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,551. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $96.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 36.80%.

LW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

