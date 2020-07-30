Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st.

Lifetime Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 44.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lifetime Brands to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

NASDAQ LCUT opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Lifetime Brands has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $152.12 million, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average is $6.04.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $145.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as kitchen scales; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

